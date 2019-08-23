PM Khan, COAS discuss security issues in Indian-held Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed on Thursday issues of regional security with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, they discussed security issues in light of the prevailing law and order situation in Indian-held Kashmir as well as the situation along the Line of Control.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries ever since India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on August 5 and revoked the special status granted to Kashmir.

PM Khan briefed General Bajwa and brought him into confidence about his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding Kashmir. He also discussed his upcoming trip for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) being held in New York on September 2019.

He will address the UNGA on September 27.

This was the first meeting between PM Khan and General Bajwa after he was reappointed as the COAS for an additional three years.

