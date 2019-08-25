Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

PM Khan announces opening Governor House Nathiagali for public

1 hour ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday opening Governor House Nathiagali for the general public.

The eight-room historical building was constructed in 1923 and spans over 76 kanals. It lies 7,922 feet above sea level.

PM Khan decided to open all the government rest houses for the masses. These rest houses will now be available for booking.

The move will not only help maintain these historical buildings, but also provide revenue to the government.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a video of the historical building and surrounding lush green landscape.

“These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government,” Khan said.

In pictures: Enjoy a royal stay at KP’s Governor House

However, the step taken by the prime minister failed to garner appreciation from some opposition members.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised the government, saying the move won’t provide employment to the masses or boost their businesses.

She said that opening the state guest houses won’t provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to the people.

“Imran sahib, razing the walls of the chief minister’s house won’t fix the economic destruction you brought,” the PML-N spokesperson said.

She demanded the premier set the people free of his “dictatorial and fascist mindset” before opening the state guest houses for them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Governor House Nathiagali Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
local
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
Karachi's Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
local
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Soldier bazaar, rain,
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.