PM Khan announces opening Governor House Nathiagali for public

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday opening Governor House Nathiagali for the general public.

The eight-room historical building was constructed in 1923 and spans over 76 kanals. It lies 7,922 feet above sea level.

PM Khan decided to open all the government rest houses for the masses. These rest houses will now be available for booking.

The move will not only help maintain these historical buildings, but also provide revenue to the government.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a video of the historical building and surrounding lush green landscape.

“These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government,” Khan said.

However, the step taken by the prime minister failed to garner appreciation from some opposition members.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised the government, saying the move won’t provide employment to the masses or boost their businesses.

She said that opening the state guest houses won’t provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to the people.

“Imran sahib, razing the walls of the chief minister’s house won’t fix the economic destruction you brought,” the PML-N spokesperson said.

She demanded the premier set the people free of his “dictatorial and fascist mindset” before opening the state guest houses for them.

