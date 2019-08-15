PM Imran warns of Srebrenica type massacre in Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the world of severe repercussions and reactions from the Muslim world if it allows ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

“Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre & ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK?” PM Imran tweeted on Thursday.

In IOK, 12 days of curfew, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarized occupied territory, sending in of RSS goons, complete communication blackout; with the example of Modi’s earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 15, 2019

He said that if the international community allowed the ethnic cleansing in Indian-Occupied Kashmir to take place, it would set off a wave of radicalisation and cycles of violence in the Muslim world.

In Pakistan and beyond, India’s independence day was marked as a ‘black day’ given the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir ever since India revoked Article 370 to end the region’s autonomous status.

Kashmir entered its 12th day of a curfew with medicines and food running short. There has been a media blackout and newspapers have not been printed. An estimated 900,000 soldiers are on its streets to clamp down on any protests.

The Muslims in Kashmir were not able to celebrate Eid this year.