Live: I will be Kashmir’s ambassador, vows PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after arriving in Muzaffarabad alongside several federal ministers as part of the government’s decision to observe Independence Day this year in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“I have revealed the real image of [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi in front of the world,” says Khan. “We are not against India, we are against an ideology. The RSS ideology took its inspiration from Hitlers’ Nazi party. Modi used to admire Hitler. They believe in racial superiority. Modi believes that Hindu’s are superior and the people who adhere to the RSS ideology not only hate Muslims but Christians too.”

Khan believes that Modi has erred by acting so rashly and says he is scared for the people of Kashmir. “We are all apprehensive of what might happen in Kashmir once curfew is lifted,” he said. “I believe this is a strategic blunder by Modi and it will backfire against him and the BJP because they have made this into an international issue. I am taking up the responsibility of being Kashmir’s ambassador to the world.”

The 66-year-old then goes on to reveal his blueprints. “First, we need to tell people about the RSS ideology,” he says. “The United Nations and the Geneva Convention were created in the aftermath of Hitler’s ideology in order to avoid such mass destruction. Sick-minded people like Modi and his party workers cause destruction in the world.”

The Prime Minister arrived via a helicopter in Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he was received by the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and President Masood Khan before being given a guard of honour.

The federal government has decided to observe Independence Day on 14 August in solidarity with Kashmiris and their struggle for self-determination. August 15th, India’s independence day, will be observed as Black Day across Pakistan.

India stripped Kashmir of its special status in the Constitution and brought the region under its direct rule on August 5 by repealing article 370 and 35A of its constitution to revoke the autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution by giving it autonomous state power.

Pakistan has already downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade with India over New Delhi’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since their independence from the British Empire in 1947.

The two countries have fought two wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

