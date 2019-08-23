PM directs for proper disposal of garbage in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued on Friday the directives to ensure proper disposal of garbage in Karachi.

The prime minister issued the directives during his meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in Islamabad, the Radio Pakistan reported. Zaidi briefed the prime minister about the progress of the Clean Karachi campaign.

The prime minister took notice of less number of garbage transfer stations in the megapolis. He directed for increasing the number of these stations under a well thought-out strategy.

Khan said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, adding, “Maladministration of the past damaged the traditional beauty of the city and made the lives of the residents miserable.”

The prime minister stressed the need for addressing the situation. He also directed the elected representatives from his party to fully participate in the Clean Karachi drive.

