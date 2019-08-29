PM asks Pakistanis to join mass solidarity rally for Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants Pakistanis to come out on the streets to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the premier asked people to come out on Friday between 12pm and 12:30pm to send a message to the people of Kashmir that Pakistan stands by them and against “Indian fascist oppression”.

He also said the people of Pakistan stand against the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, all parts of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of Kashmir.

“The plan to change the demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention,” PM Khan reminded people.

“We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them,” he said. “So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people,” he urged.