PIA starts bringing Hajj pilgrims back to Pakistan

PIA began on Saturday its operation to bring Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

The special Hajj flights began on Saturday (August 17) and will end on September 14.

Forty-six flights will operate between Saudi Arabia and Islamabad, transporting 13,171 pilgrims. Another 19,745 pilgrims will be brought back to Karachi via 62 flights and 15,500 pilgrims will arrive in Lahore. PIA flights will bring 10,500 pilgrims back to Peshawar and another 4,358 pilgrims will arrive in Sukkur.

Fifty-six flights will bring 8,030 pilgrims to Quetta and 5,000 will be brought back to Multan and 1,549 to Faisalabad.

Hajj began on August 9.

