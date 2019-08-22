PIA plane makes emergency landing in Moscow

A PIA flight made an emergency landing in Moscow on Thursday after a female passenger had a heart attack.

The airline said it the flight, PK-758, landed in Russia due to the medical emergency. It was travelling from London to Lahore.

The passenger, Shehnaz Akhtar, complained of pain in her heart and three doctors on board the flight examined her. They then told the pilot, Captain Khalid Anwar, that it was a medical emergency and that she had to be taken to the closest hospital as soon as possible.

The pilot contacted the Moscow airport and requested permission for an emergency landing. Akhtar was taken to a hospital and admitted there. She is now out of danger.

The flight took off for Lahore after two hours at 4:15am Pakistan time.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.