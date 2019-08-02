Peshawar doesn’t want to host another TikTok Award Show

Making videos on popular video sharing app TikTok may seem like harmless fun, but for some, it’s a serious matter.

The Peshawar district administration isn’t granting a No-Objection Certificate to a group of young people who want to organize a TikTok Award Show in the city.

They wanted to hold it on August 3 at a hall on University Road and submitted a request a couple of days ago but the district administration has put a damper on their plans. It has now been postponed.

A group of around 100 Peshawar residents staged a protest against the show on Friday and wrote complaints to Peshawar Mayor Asim Khan. They said holding the show in Peshawar will “disrupt the peaceful environment” in the city.

The mayor then directed the deputy commissioner to reject any requests that are made for TikTok-related events.

TikTok, a Chinese app, has become rather controversial. India banned it outright before backtracking and unbanning it. Many Pakistanis wanted a ban on the app as well because they say it encourages bad behaviour.

But the app is very popular among young people. This was illustrated by its millions of users and the TikTok Award Shows being held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and, on June 30, in Peshawar. That show was marred by mismanagement and poor arrangements.

