Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
War of words between Mustafa Kamal, Wasim Akhtar over Karachi
Pakistan’s 2019 current account deficit is 73% less than 2018
Shehbaz Sharif prescribed 10 days of bed rest, court told
PM Khan to address rally in Umerkot on August 31
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
PESCO sends a dog’s picture with its electricity bill
Wahab Kamran
2 hours ago
PESCO claims the resident's dogs attacked its workers
TOPICS:
dog
Islamabad
pesco
RELATED STORIES
Man arrested on suspicion of raping child
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Two suspects arrested for killing cattle trader in Islamabad
2 days ago
2 days ago
Islamabad artists turn utensils and toys into truck art
2 days ago
2 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Watch: Water still accumulated in Punjab Chowrangi underpass
Salman Ahmad
local
2 hours ago
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
Asim Khan
culture
24 hours ago
Will Pakistan be removed from FATF's grey list?
SAMAA TV
geopolitics
24 hours ago
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.