Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

‘People will get bills even if they aren’t using gas’

2 hours ago
 

 

Sherry Rehman. Photo: AFPsherry

Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the increase in gas prices is against the people.

It seems as if people will get bills even if they aren’t using gas, she remarked.

She said that there has been a 49% increase in gas prices.

The government has made it impossible for people to eat roti too.

“There is no doubt that the prices of naan and roti have gone up,” she remarked. The PPP senator asked for the “anti-people” decision to be taken back.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
PPP Sherry Rehman
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.