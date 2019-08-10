Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the increase in gas prices is against the people.

It seems as if people will get bills even if they aren’t using gas, she remarked.

She said that there has been a 49% increase in gas prices.

The government has made it impossible for people to eat roti too.

“There is no doubt that the prices of naan and roti have gone up,” she remarked. The PPP senator asked for the “anti-people” decision to be taken back.

