PEMRA, PTA issued notices in TikTok ban case

The Lahore High Court has issued notices to PEMRA and the PTA in a petition asking for a ban on mobile app TikTok.

Justice Shahid Mubeen heard the case on Wednesday.

Nadeem Sarwar, who has filed the petition, asked the court to place an interim ban on the application. The court said that his plea will be considered at the next hearing.

The case has been adjourned till September 25.

Sarwar had filed the petition on August 3 and called TikTok “a great mischief of modern times”. He said in the petition that the app is “destroying the youth” and forcing them to be “selfish” and “go to any lengths to get fame”.

“They are not only wasting their precious time with this nonsense but are also crossing all limits of morality. This can be seen when the guys in the videos are made up like girls, which is shameful and one of the many signs of doomsday,” Sarwar wrote in his petition.

The petition asks the court to do three things: ensure legislation to protect children in cyberspace, ban TikTok and stop its videos from being telecast.

