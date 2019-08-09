PEMRA bars channels from inviting Indian politicians, journalists on shows

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has directed news channels to not invite any Indian celebrity, politician, journalist, and analysts in their talk shows for any kind of “comments” and “analysis”.

In a notification issued on August 8, PEMRA reminded TV channels that there is a complete ban on Indian content whether in the “form of clips, promos, songs, news reports, promotion of Indian actors, advertisement, political discussion, and analysis etc.”

“No Indian films will be screened in any Pakistani cinema. Drama, films and Indian content of this kind will be completely banned in Pakistan,” Firdous Ashiq Awan, the adviser to PM Imran Khan on information and broadcasting, said in a tweet on Thursday.

Pakistan had already downgraded its bilateral ties and suspended trade with India days after PM Modi’s government revoked the autonomous status of India-held Kashmir on August 5.

In February, the then Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had placed a ban on screening of Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas hours after the Indian Air Force violated Pakistani airspace near the Line of Control earlier on February 26.

On February 27, Pakistani fighter jets had shot down two Indian planes over Kashmir and arrested an Indian pilot. However, the officer was released after a few days as a “gesture of peace”.

