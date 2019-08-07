Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Parliament’s joint session denounces atrocities in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A joint session of the parliament denounced the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir for a second day on Wednesday. 

The session was called to discuss India repealing articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Kashmir. The Indian government has decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The former will have a legislature while the latter won’t.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari remarked that India revoking Kashmir’s special status is as big an incident as the separation of Dhaka. “The only silver lining is that Muslims in Kashmir finally understand that the two-nation theory is quite valid.”

The concept of a secular India has been buried, he said.

The PTI government keeps asking what they should do to counter India’s move, he said. “I just want to tell them if I were still the president, then I would’ve first taken a flight to Abu Dhabi, then China, then Russia and even would’ve made a stop at Iran.” I would seek their support to help our Kashmiri brothers, he said.

Related: Pakistan’s fight is with India’s racist ideology: Imran Khan

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government will not let Kashmir become another Palestine.

“Pakistan does not want a war, but we don’t want our people to feel that the nation will not protect its people if we ever reach such a situation,” he remarked. If there is another war between India and Pakistan, it will impact the entire world. “We have already fought three wars and we are prepared for both war and peace.”

He urged the international community to play its role in this regard.

It is possible that this incident may lead to a clash on the border between the two neighbouring countries, said former defence minister Khawaja Asif.

“We have learned nothing from our history,” he said. “This is a sensitive situation. Kashmir has been isolated by the Islamic world.”

He remarked that this is the time to unite. “We need to strengthen our nation,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir kashmir mirza parliament
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
India, Kashmir, Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Fawad Chaudhry, Khawaja Asif
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.