Parliament’s joint session to discuss situation in Kashmir

President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament today (Tuesday) to discuss the situation in Kashmir after India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will attend it too. The session will start at 11am.

On Monday, the production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been issued too. National Assembly speaker has sought advice from law ministry on production order of PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah.

Related: Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status

The Indian government, on the other hand, has also decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The former will have a legislature while the latter won’t.

The move came after Indian forces locked down Indian-administered Kashmir, cut off internet and cell phone services and put senior leaders under house arrest. It also deployed thousands of additional troops to the region.

Eleven Kashmiris were also killed on the Pakistan side of Kashmir after Indian forces used cluster ammunition targeting civilian population along the Line of Control. On Sunday, Pakistan released evidence in the form of pictures and videos of the bombs in civilian settlements. UN observers also visited the bomb sites.

Related: Pakistan says India can’t unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir

Condemning the Indian announcements, Pakistan said on Monday the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

India and Pakistan have controlled most of Kashmir since their independence in 1947. Each claims the other’s sector and they have fought two of three wars over the territory.

Nearly 80,000 paramilitary forces have been flown into Kashmir in past 10 days, already the world’s most militarised region where India has roughly 500,000 troops.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.