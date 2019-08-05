Pakpattan’s first female SHO wants women to join the police

Kulsoom Fatima Baksh is the first woman SHO in Pakpattan. Appointed at the Dalwaryam police station, SHO Baksh puts her life in danger every day.

She wants more women to become part of the Punjab police to end gender discrimination and curb the increase in crimes against women.

“A police officer’s work is to face danger and bring justice to the victims,” she told SAMAA TV on its morning show Naya Din on Monday.

In the last two years, SHO Baksh has investigated 200 rape and sexual abuse cases.

She explained that a police officer should be confident and be passionate towards their work in order to become successful.

Dalwaryam is a forest where murder and sexual abuse cases are common. However, that doesn’t scare SHO Baksh, who says it is her job to risk her life, and that she is determined to solve more cases.

