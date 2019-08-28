Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away

4 hours ago
 

Journalist and Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passed away on Tuesday.

Her husband Faisal Rafi confirmed the news on Twitter. She passed away at a private hospital in Clifton after a long battle with cancer.

Faisal, who was popularly known as Nieni, had been in the media industry for 20 years and at Geo News for the past 13. She was the head of the channel’s entertainment desk.

She began her career in 2000 as a producer at Indus TV and joined Geo English in 2007. In April of 2015 she joined Geo Urdu.

Her funeral will be held today (Wednesday) at the Mubarak Masjid near Seaview at Zuhr time.

TOPICS:
Nadia Faisal
 
