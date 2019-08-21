Pakistan’s 2019 current account deficit is 73% less than 2018

Pakistan narrowed its current account deficit to $579 million in July 2019, a 73% drop from the deficit in July 2018.

A current account deficit means we import more than we export. Pakistan has recently implemented measures to make imports more expensive, so that people start consuming locally-produced products. When people use products made in Pakistan it helps local industries and reduces our imports.

The reason we want to reduce our imports is because we pay for them in dollars. That wouldn’t be an issue if we had enough dollars but because we don’t export enough, we don’t have enough dollars to pay for expensive imports.

The lower current account deficit means the government’s policy of encouraging fewer imports and increasing exports is working. In fact, our imports have reduced from $61 billion to $55 billion, which means we saved $6 billion this year.

The smaller deficit was 37% less than last month (June) and was driven by fewer imports, higher exports and higher remittances. This information was released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Related: Pakistan’s economy ‘on the right track’ despite inflation, unemployment

Compared to June, exports and remittances are both up 24%. In a research report, AKD Securities has called the current account deficit narrowing a “giant leap forward into FY 2020”. However, it said that even though exports had risen, it remained skeptical about the sustainability of the export-led improvement.

The yearly comparison showed a 26% decrease in imports and 11% higher exports. But sustainability would come if Pakistan increases its exports further and its current account deficit is driven primarily by higher exports.

Pakistan’s new import policies are the result of a programme it signed with the IMF. As part of the three-year deal, the IMF will give us $6 billion but we need to make some serious changes. One of the biggest changes was to stop controlling our exchange rate. Another was to raise taxes on things like electricity and gas.

After a tumultuous year, the dollar finally began to settle in July after the IMF released its first tranche of $1 billion. In his Independence Day address, State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir also said Pakistan’s economy is heading in the right direction.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.