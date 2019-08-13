Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistani-Italian woman assaulted, degraded by husband is ‘safe’: ambassador

2 hours ago
 

A Pakistani-Italian woman, who was assaulted and forced to drink urine by her husband in Karachi, is “safe”, the Italian ambassador to Pakistan said Tuesday.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan, a Pakistani anchorperson, shared a shocking video on Twitter showing what appeared to be a man abusing his wife, on Monday night.

“I urinated on her face… she also drunk it,” the man was heard saying in the video. It was not clear when the video was taken. The woman was crying and kept trying to hide her face. Bruises were visible on her arms.

Twitter users had asked Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo to help the woman.

All details are now known and the Italian consulate in Karachi is verifying it with police to end this “horrific” treatment, the ambassador responded in a tweet.

“The lady and her family are safe,” Pontecorvo told SAMAA Digital. However, he did not disclose any further information.

SAMAA Digital could not immediately get a response from the police as the authorities are still investigating the incident.

“At this stage I’d let the Police work as it has done impeccably until now,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
italy Karachi Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Husband abused woman, Pakistan, Italy
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.