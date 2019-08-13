Pakistani-Italian woman assaulted, degraded by husband is ‘safe’: ambassador

A Pakistani-Italian woman, who was assaulted and forced to drink urine by her husband in Karachi, is “safe”, the Italian ambassador to Pakistan said Tuesday.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan, a Pakistani anchorperson, shared a shocking video on Twitter showing what appeared to be a man abusing his wife, on Monday night.

“I urinated on her face… she also drunk it,” the man was heard saying in the video. It was not clear when the video was taken. The woman was crying and kept trying to hide her face. Bruises were visible on her arms.

Twitter users had asked Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo to help the woman.

All details are now known and the Italian consulate in Karachi is verifying it with police to end this “horrific” treatment, the ambassador responded in a tweet.

“The lady and her family are safe,” Pontecorvo told SAMAA Digital. However, he did not disclose any further information.

SAMAA Digital could not immediately get a response from the police as the authorities are still investigating the incident.

“At this stage I’d let the Police work as it has done impeccably until now,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.