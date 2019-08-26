Monday, August 26, 2019 | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Pakistani breaks 134 walnuts under a minute
SAMAA TV
17 mins ago
Mohammad Rashid has dedicated his record to Kashmiris
A Pakistani man, Mohammad Rashid, broke the record of India's Parbharkar Ready of breaking the most number of walnuts under a minute. He has dedicated his win to Kashmiris.
TOPICS:
India
Kashmir
Pakistan
