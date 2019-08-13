Pakistan will not tolerate any injustice against Kashmir: Bilawal

Says Talpur's arrest was a violation of human rights

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he remarked that the country's politicians should send a unanimous message to the world that Pakistan stands firmly with the people Kashmir.He said that the government wants to end the national solidarity over the Kashmir issue. However, he stated that the nation is supporting the Kashmir cause.The PPP chairperson said that Pakistan will continue to struggle and strive for the people of India-administered Kashmir and their due rights. "If need be, we will also declare war. We have to expose the actions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Bilawal.He mentioned that he did not celebrate Eid because of the situation in Kashmir.Bilawal also said that if the government of Pakistan handles the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the nation, with "seriousness", then everyone will support the government and its policy.On his aunt Faryal Talpur's arrest, he said that the government made an unconstitutional and cruel decision on Eid by arresting Talpur. "She [Faryal Talpur] was dragged from the hospital to Adiala Jail," said Bilawal. "According to the law, no one could be sent to jail after 5 pm."He remarked that the government jailed Talpur because he was in Muzaffarabad and former president and her brother Asif Ali Zardari is in jail.Bilawal also said that the arrest of Talpur is a violation of human rights. He mentioned that Zardari wasn't even allowed to offer Eid prayers, even though the trial against Zardari has yet to start. "They think that these moves will suppress us. They are, instead, strengthening us," he added.Talpur was taken to jail the night before Eid (Sunday night). The MPA, who is in custody in a money laundering case, was being treated at a hospital. A court had earlier ordered her to be shifted to jail after her treatment was complete.While being shifted to jail she spoke out against the NAB team and police, calling the treatment being meted out to her unfair. Do they not have wives or children of their own, she asked, adding that they should be ashamed of themselves for doing this to her.She will be presented in court again on August 19.