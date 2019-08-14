Pakistan will continue to support Kashmir, vows Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for unity and harmony to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country in order to achieve progress and prosperity.

In his Independence Day message, PM Khan said, “The day reminds us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values. It also reminds us of the objectives that led to the creation of an independent Muslim state.”

He urged people to rededicate themselves to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country. “Let me emphasize the role of overseas Pakistanis who I am sure will continue making us proud with their concerted efforts for the greater good of their homeland,” said PM Khan.

He also paid tribute to all the martyrs and said the day reminds us of their sacrifices to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values.

Discussing Indian-Administered Kashmir, the prime minister said that the Indian government’s unilateral move to end the special status of the state is a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions.

“While Independence Day is an occasion to rejoice and celebrate, we feel saddened to see our Kashmiri brethren in IoK being subjected to the worst kind of oppression and ruthless state terrorism,” he said. “The tyranny unleashed against innocent civilians has crossed all limits in total disregard to the international norms and the values of humanity and has endangered the peace of the region.”

He reassured Kashmiris that Pakistan will stand by them and continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination.

“The recent events in IoK have reinforced the Two-Nation theory envisioned by our forefathers. May Allah grant us the strength to develop Pakistan on the model of state of Madina. May Allah grant us the ability to transform Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. May Allah help us secure for our country its rightful place among the comity of nations,” said PM Khan.

He will visit Muzaffarabad today (Wednesday) where he will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

The federal government has decided to observe Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris and their struggle for their right to self-determination.

