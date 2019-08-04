Qureshi apprises OIC secretary general of Indian brutalities in Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi apprised on Sunday the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation secretary general of Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

The foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Yousef Othaimeen on Sunday. The two figures exchanged views on growing Indian aggression and deteriorating law and order situation in Kashmir.

“India is committing serious violations of the international laws by subjecting unarmed Kashmiris to brutalities,” Qureshi told the OIC secretary general. “The OIC should take an immediate notice of these circumstances.”

He also said that India’s warning to tourists and Hindu devotees to leave Kashmir was further raising concerns.

Indian authorities on Friday told tourists to leave Kashmir because of “terror threats”, as media reports said 25,000 military reinforcements had been sent to the troubled region.

During the conversation, the Secretary General Othaimeen assured the foreign minister of the OIC’s all possible assistance in this regard.

Qureshi earlier decided to apprise the OIC secretary general of prevailing situation in Indian-administered Kashmir, after a distressful tweet by All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Geelani disseminated an SOS call, expressing fear of genocide of innocent Kashmiri people by Indian forces. He said New Delhi was about to launch “the biggest genocide in the history of mankind” in occupied Kashmir.

“This tweet must be taken as an SOS (Save Our Souls) message to all Muslims living on this planet. If we all die and you kept quiet, you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent,” the APHC chief said.

“Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of Mankind. May Allah protect us.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.