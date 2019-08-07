Pakistan to expel Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria: foreign minister

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan will “send back” Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, days after New Delhi stripped the Indian-administered Kashmir of its special autonomy.

“We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their” envoy, Qureshi announced in televised comments.

He spoke as the government released a statement declaring that Pakistan will suspend trade with India in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the arch-foes.

Islamabad also vowed to take the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

Monday’s decision by the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tighten control on Muslim-majority Kashmir had been widely expected to trigger conflict with Pakistan and reignite an insurgency that has already cost tens of thousands of lives.

Delhi has insisted that the move is an internal matter.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since independence in 1947. They have fought two of their three wars over it.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Tuesday to fight the issue “on every forum” and demanded the international community take action, accusing Modi of an anti-Muslim agenda.

The Pakistani military has also said it “firmly stands” with Kashmiris.

