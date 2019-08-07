Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties with India after Kashmir move

Pakistan has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade between the two countries, days after New Delhi moved to annex Indian-administered Kashmir.

India earlier this week repealed article 370 and 35A of its constitution, revoking autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir. Article 370 granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region.

Pakistan’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi came after Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). The committee comprises the civilian and military leadership of the country.

The forum discussed situation developing from “unilateral and illegal actions” by the Indian government, and the situation inside Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control.

The civil-military leadership decided to downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend bilateral trade and review all bilateral arrangements with India, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Islamabad also said that it will take the matter of India’s annexation of Kashmir to the United Nations Security Council.

Furthermore, the meeting decided that this Independence Day on August 14 will be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right to self-determination. “15th August will be observed as Black Day,” the statement said.

On the occasion, PM Khan directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to expose brutal Indian racist regime, its design and human rights violations in the occupied territory.

He also directed the armed forces of Pakistan to continue vigilance.

