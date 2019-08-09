Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan suspends second rail link to India

3 hours ago
 
Pakistan is suspending its another rail link with India, the Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced while addressing a press conference on Friday. Samjhauta Express, which runs from Lahore to Attari, has already been discontinued. 

“I am closing its operations of Thar Express and there is no one to stop me,” he remarked.

The train takes passengers from Karachi to Jodhpur through the Munabao-Khokhrapar border.

Thar Express was started in 2006 with the aim to facilitate people-to-people. The agreement was later extended to January 31, 2021.

Sheikh Rasheed permanently discontinues Samjhauta Express  

On Thursday, Rasheed that he is permanently discontinuing the Samjhauta Express. The train only operates on Mondays and Thursdays and takes passengers from Lahore to Attari.

“The bogies of the Samjhauta Express will be attached to special Eid trains,” said the federal minister during a press conference on Thursday. “This will increase the capacity of Eid trains and more people will be able to travel in them.”

Security arrangements across Pakistan have been tightened in light of tensions between the two neighbouring countries after India revoked Kashmir’s special status as an autonomous state.

