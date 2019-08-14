Pakistan summons Indian envoy on ceasefire violations

The Ministry of Foreign Office summoned on Wednesday the Indian deputy high commissioner over the neighbouring country’s violation of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control.

The foreign office registered a protest and South Asia Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal handed a demarche to Gaurav Ahluwalia.

Pakistan said that 38-year-old Sarfraz Ahmed died because of heavy Indian shelling in India-administered Kashmir’s Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector.

Related: Will act as Kashmir’s ambassador, vows PM Khan

Tensions have been high between the two countries since February 27’s skirmishes along the Line of Control. Pakistan shot down an Indian fighter plane that crossed into Pakistan’s territory and captured its pilot. He was released a day later.

The situation was diffused after Prime Minister Imran Khan sent the Indian pilot back with calls for peace. After India repealed Article 370 of its Constitution, the tensions have flared up once again. A media and telecommunication blackout in Indian-Administered Kashmir since Monday’s repeal hasn’t helped the situation with the UN calling for both sides to exercise maximum restraint in the area.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.