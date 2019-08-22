‘Pakistan summoned Indian high commissioner four times over LoC violations’

Pakistan has summoned the Indian high commissioner four times this month to condemn the Line of Control ceasefire violations, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said during a weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

Kashmiris are being denied access to basic healthcare facilities, he said, urging the international community to take cognizance of the blatant human rights violations in the region.

He said Pakistan has been doing its part to highlight these violations and that the prime minister and foreign minister had been contacting world leaders to brief them on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 16 and 19, PM Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump on the telephone, on August 11 he spoke to Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the king of Bahrian on August 9, said Dr Faisal.

He said President Trump’s “consistent engagement is a manifestation of his interest in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to the foreign ministers of Russia on August 14, Netherlands and Spain on August 16, Canada on August 17, France on August 20 and Norway, Denmark, the Ivory Coast and Sweden on August 21. The foreign minister told his counterparts that peace overtures to India have been rebuffed and asked them to play a role to ask India to lift the curfew in Kashmir.

Dr Faisal quote Qureshi as saying that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispure would be managed according to the UN resolution and wishes of the people of Kashmir. Regarding a statement by the Indian defence minister, he said that it was reflective of the predicament India finds itself in after imperiling peace in the region.

He said the UNSC has also taken cognizance of the matter. Pakistan’s position is based on UN Charter principles and international law and remains unchanged, he said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also condemned the August 19 blast in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad and said it stands with the Afghan nation in these testing times. He also denied the involvement of a Pakistani national in the blast on a wedding party in Kabul.

During the question and answer session, he denied any presence of ISIS in Pakistan and said the government was “concerned about its rise in neighbouring countries”. He also said that he cannot comment on the result of protests being staged across the globe against India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status.

