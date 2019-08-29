Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Pakistan successfully tests Ghaznavi ballistic missile

7 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan successfully tested ballistic missile Ghaznavi on Thursday, ISPR chief Major Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Thursday.

He said the surface to surface ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290km.

The move comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at a nuclear confrontation a week ago in an interview with The New York Times. Pakistan would be forced to respond in case of an Indian attack, PM Khan had said during the interview.

Related: India may stage ‘false flag operation’ in Kashmir: PM Khan

“And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen,” the Pakistani premier said.

His statement came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Kashmir it controls.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
ballistic missile ISPR
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Lala   August 29, 2019 11:54 am/ Reply

    Masha Allah

