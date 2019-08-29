Pakistan successfully tests Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Pakistan successfully tested ballistic missile Ghaznavi on Thursday, ISPR chief Major Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Thursday.

Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation. pic.twitter.com/hmoUKRPWev — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2019

He said the surface to surface ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290km.

The move comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at a nuclear confrontation a week ago in an interview with The New York Times. Pakistan would be forced to respond in case of an Indian attack, PM Khan had said during the interview.

“And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen,” the Pakistani premier said.

His statement came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Kashmir it controls.

