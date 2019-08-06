Pakistan Army to ‘go to any extent’ for Kashmir

Pakistan Army firmly stands by Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom, said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a Corps Commander Conference meeting in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The meeting participants agreed that Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end.

CCC on Kashmir situation at GHQ. Forum fully supported Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir. Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; …(1of2). pic.twitter.com/MlwNJTSDGa — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 6, 2019

“We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations [to the Kashmiri people],” the army chief said during the conference.

….efforts which have now been revoked by India itself.

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard”, COAS affirmed.(2of2). pic.twitter.com/tkbnGbGs0A — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 6, 2019

The Corps Commander Conference was summoned by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.

The meeting participants also discussed the situation along the Line of Control and the deployment of Indian Border Force in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

