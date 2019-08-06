Tuesday, August 6, 2019  | 4 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan Army to ‘go to any extent’ for Kashmir

54 mins ago
 

Pakistan Army firmly stands by Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom, said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a Corps Commander Conference meeting in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. 

The meeting participants agreed that Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end.

“We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations [to the Kashmiri people],” the army chief said during the conference.

The Corps Commander Conference was summoned by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.

The meeting participants also discussed the situation along the Line of Control and the deployment of Indian Border Force in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Asif Ghafoor ISPR qamar javed bajwa
 
