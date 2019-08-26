‘Pakistan should have its own Facebook’

All crime will end if Facebook is shut down, says PML-N MNA Ali Gohar Khan.

He believes the nation will then ‘do some good’.

The MNA was speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT on Monday.

“Everyone is always busy with Facebook,” he said.

PML-N’s Romina Khurshid Alam suggested Pakistan make a ‘local Facebook’ like China.

The standing committees play an important role in monitoring the work of relevant ministries. They are regarded as the “eyes, ears, hands and even brain of parliament”, according to the National Assembly website. Pakistan’s assembly comprises 22 standing committees.

