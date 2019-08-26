Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

‘Pakistan should have its own Facebook’

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFPfacebook

All crime will end if Facebook is shut down, says PML-N MNA Ali Gohar Khan.

He believes the nation will then ‘do some good’.

The MNA was speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT on Monday.

Related: Facebook removes profile frame targeting Pakistani Ahmadis

“Everyone is always busy with Facebook,” he said.

PML-N’s Romina Khurshid Alam suggested Pakistan make a ‘local Facebook’ like China.

The standing committees play an important role in monitoring the work of relevant ministries. They are regarded as the “eyes, ears, hands and even brain of parliament”, according to the National Assembly website. Pakistan’s assembly comprises 22 standing committees.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Facebook Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: What’s causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
Watch: What's causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.