Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pakistan says UNSC meeting proves Kashmir an Internationally disputed territory

5 mins ago
 

Islamabad said on Friday that the United Nations Security Council meeting has proven Indian-administered Kashmir as an internationally disputed territory.

The UNSC held on Friday its first meeting on the territory in nearly half a century, with tensions soaring over New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed region of its autonomy.

The meeting began as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with US President Donald Trump, who last month controversially offered to mediate in the seven-decade old Kashmir dispute between the nuclear-armed rivals.

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.

“Pakistan welcomes this meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, while briefing the press after the meeting.

She said the meeting was called on the request of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “He asked for this meeting in a letter that I communicated to the president of the Security Council.”

“The voice of the people of occupied Kashmir has been heard today in the highest diplomatic forum. They are not alone,” Lodhi said.

“Their plight, their hardship, their pain, their suffering, the occupation and the consequences of that occupation have been heard in the UNSC today.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir Pakistan unsc
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, Pakistan, UNSC, India, Indian-administered Kashmir, Indian-occupied Kashmir, UNSC meeting, United Nations Security Council, Islamabad, Maleeha Lodhi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.