Pakistan says UNSC meeting proves Kashmir an Internationally disputed territory

Islamabad said on Friday that the United Nations Security Council meeting has proven Indian-administered Kashmir as an internationally disputed territory.

The UNSC held on Friday its first meeting on the territory in nearly half a century, with tensions soaring over New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed region of its autonomy.

The meeting began as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with US President Donald Trump, who last month controversially offered to mediate in the seven-decade old Kashmir dispute between the nuclear-armed rivals.

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.

“Pakistan welcomes this meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, while briefing the press after the meeting.

She said the meeting was called on the request of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “He asked for this meeting in a letter that I communicated to the president of the Security Council.”

“The voice of the people of occupied Kashmir has been heard today in the highest diplomatic forum. They are not alone,” Lodhi said.

“Their plight, their hardship, their pain, their suffering, the occupation and the consequences of that occupation have been heard in the UNSC today.”

