Pakistan parliament condemns Indian measures to change Kashmir’s demographic composition

The Pakistan parliament unanimously adopted on Wednesday a resolution condemning Indian regressive measures to change Jammu and Kashmir’s demographic composition through repealing of article 35A of the Indian constitution, the Radio Pakistan reported.

India earlier this week repealed article 370 and 35A of its constitution, revoking autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region.

The resolution was adopted during a joint session of parliament held Wednesday. It condemned the “illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt” by India to alter the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The parliament also denounced the deployment of additional troops in the occupied valley, Indian firing and shelling along the Line of Control, and the use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Kashmir.

It stressed that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. The resolution categorically stated that these illegal measures cannot change the status of the disputed Himalayan territory.

The parliament opposed the Indian move to “take away protective, inherent and established rights of Jammu and Kashmir to citizenship, permanent residence and acquisition of property, employment and education, provided under the repealed article 35A of the Indian constitution.”

It said that Indian actions were “contrary to UNSC resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the international humanitarian law.”

