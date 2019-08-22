Thursday, August 22, 2019 | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
SAMAA TV
35 mins ago
This service is 100x faster than mobile internet
Zong has brought 5G internet to Pakistan. The service is 100 times faster than regular mobile internet and 10 times faster than broadband internet.
TOPICS:
5g
internet
