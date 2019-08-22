Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service

35 mins ago
 
This service is 100x faster than mobile internet



Zong has brought 5G internet to Pakistan. The service is 100 times faster than regular mobile internet and 10 times faster than broadband internet.
 
TOPICS:
5g internet
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad
local
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
local
PESCO sends a dog’s picture with its electricity bill
PESCO sends a dog's picture with its electricity bill
local
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Dog, PESCO, Electricity bill
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.