Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan dedicates its 73rd Independence Day to Kashmir

5 mins ago
 
Flag hoisting ceremonies held across the country  



The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the  Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad Wednesday morning to mark Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day. 

President Arif Alvi was the chief guest while Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Muzaffarabad to celebrate the day with Kashmiris.

The chiefs of armed forces, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats and a large number of people also attended the event.

The government has said that Independence Day will be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support for the people of Kashmir. Protest rallies will be held across the country and seminars are being organized to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The government of Pakistan has revealed a special logo for Independence Day which reflects its theme  of 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in the provincial capitals.

