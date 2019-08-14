Pakistan civil awards for US senator, highest tax payers

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the conferment of Pakistan Civil Awards on 116 people from Pakistan as well as foreign nationals on Independence Day in recognition of their excellence and courage in their fields.

The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March, 23, 2020, according to a press release issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The president approved the conferment of:

Hilal-i-Pakistan: Song Tao and Zhong Shan of China, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE and Sheila Jackson Lee of the US in recognition of their services to Pakistan.

Hilal-i-Shuja’at: As a recognition of his gallantry, the president approved conferment of this award on Dr. Abdul Qudous Saikh Shaheed from Sindh.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz: Zhao Baige of China (Services to Pakistan), Khaliq Dad Khan (Electronics), Maj. (r) Azam Suleman Khan (Public Service/National Security) and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali (Public Service).

Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of the United States in recognition of his services to Pakistan.

Sitara-i-Pakistan: Baroness Syeeda Hussain Warsi of UK, Geng Ying of China and Bakhtibek Shabarbayev of Kazakhstan.

Sitara-i-Shuja’at: Six people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged tribal districts have been conferred this award for gallantry, including Malik Khadin Shaheed Malik Fazal Ur Rehman Shaheed, Malik Gul Shamad Khan alias Matorkey Shaheed, Mian Shah Jehan Shaheed, Malik Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed and Dr. Mazhar Ul Haq Kakakhel.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz: Dr. Shahzad Nasim (Singapore), Dr. Zaid Ahmed Al-Muhaisen (Jordan), Prof. Javed Iqbal, Dr. Asif Mahmood (US), Najeeb Ullah Ghauri (US), Dr. Pavel Bem (Czech Republic), Dr. Selamic Kilic (Turkey) and Dr. Berislav Gaso (Croatia). Also, Zia Aftab, Safdar Moavia, Rehan Majid, Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Ilyas in Engineering, Dr. Rizwan Hussain (Chemistry), Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti (Physics, Nano-Science & Nanotechnology), Prof. Dr. Ayub Sabir (Education), Dr. Kamran Vasfy (Medicine/Dentistry), Asrar Ahmad (Ibn-e Safi) (late) (Literature), Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani (Public Service), Allam Razi Jafar Haqvi (Public Service), Muhammad Javed Afridi (Public Service) and Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal (Public Service). Ahmedullah and Rehan Hassan would also be recognized by this award for being the highest tax payers.

President’s Award for Pride of Performance:

Syed Farman Hussain (Chemistry)

Muhammad Haroon, (Mining)

Muhammad Farooq (Physics)

Dr. Liaqat Ali, (Nuclear)

Dr. Shabana Waseem (Chemistry)

Nisar Hussain Chughtai, (Engineering)

Dr. Muhammad Hammad Asghar (Physics)

Jawaid Ahmad Siddiqui, (Electronics)

Mirza Rizwan Baig, (Physics)

Dr. Sara Qaiser (Chemistry)

Javed Ahmed (Mechanical)

Tahir Mahmood Hayat (Engineering)

Naseem Akhtar of Gujrat (Embroidered complete Qur’an)

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi (Music)

Fazal Abbas Jutt (Singing)

Ghulam Abbas (Music)

Waris Baig (Singing)

Saien Zahoor Ahmed (Singing)

Raheela Khanam alias Deeba Khanum (Acting)

Dr. Musarrat Hassan (Painting)

Ustad Khursheed Hussain (Tabla Nawaz)

Ustad Abu Muhammad Qawal (Qawwali)

Ghulam Mohiuddin (Acting)

Sahir Ali Bagga (Singing)

Hassan Sadpara (late) (Mountaineer)

Master Ayub (Public Service).

Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam: Lee Rhiannon (Australia), Karin Zoeter (Belgium), Yasmin Qureshi (UK), Rehman Chishti (UK), Ali Sahin (Turkey), Muhammad Balta (Turkey), Lord Qurban Hussain (UK) and Abdulla Saeed Al-Ghfeli (UAE) for their services to Pakistan.

In recognition of their gallantry, the president conferred Tamgha-i-Shuja’at on Shah Gul Hayat, Muhammad Zakriya, Muhammad Asif Bhatti, Zahid Ullah, Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Amjad Hussain, Rana Tariq Mahmood Chohan, Salah Ahmed, Ahmed Raza, Saqib Hassan and Muhammad Tahir.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz:

Khalid Mehboob (Services to Pakistan)

Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Sayed (Egypt) (Services to Pakistan)

Dr. Faeza Imtiaz (Chemistry)

Dr. Muhammad Farooq Zafar (Metallurgy/ Material)

Mohsin Ali (Mechanical)

Sajid Mahmood (Metallurgy/ Material)

Muhammad Farooq Mirza (Engineering)

Lt. Col. (Retd) Syed Taqi Ahmed (Engineering)

Dr. Shahnaz Perveen (Chemistry)

Yousaf Saleem (Academic Distinction)

Rizwan Beg (Fashion Designer)

Naeem Pasha (Architect/Painting)

Faqeero (Sculpture)

Kaeiser Beg (Mosaics Work)

Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah (Na’at Khawani)

Sanam Marvi (Music)

Fahmida Riaz (late) (Poetry)

Malik Fida-ur-Rehman (Journalism)

Muhammad Usman (late) (Public Service)

Fariha Razak (late) (Public Service)

Sabeen Shah (Public Service)

Khalid Mahmood (Public Service)

Ijaz Ahmad (Public Service)

Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi (Education)

Muhammad Akhtar Chaudhry (Public Service)

Dr. M. Salah-ud-Din Mengal (Social Services)

Kamran Lashari (Public Service).

Dr. Marian Jane Morrison of the UK has been conferred Tamgha-i-Khidmat in recognition of his services to Pakistan.