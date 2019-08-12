Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha with special prayers for Kashmir

Monday morning dawned with Eid prayers across Pakistan. Special prayers were held for the people in Kashmir.

The nation prayed for the well-being of the Muslim ummah as well as the prosperity of the country.

President Arif Alvi offered Eid prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad with diplomats and ambassadors of Muslim countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his Eid prayers at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

In Lahore, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah offered his prayers at the Yousuf Mosque near the Karachi Commissioner’s Office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and thousands of other people offered Eid prayers in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir.

A solidarity rally was also held at the Central Eid Gah.

In their Eid messages, President Alvi and Prime Minister Khan congratulated the nation and whole Muslim community on Eidul Azha.

They said that the passion to sacrifice is inevitable for any nation’s development as it helps a person remain steadfast and brave against any ordeal or tough circumstances.

The president stressed upon understanding the significance of selflessness and sacrifices associated with Eid. There has always been the need to highlight the sublime desire of sacrifice, but in the present day, its importance had increased manifold, he said.

PM Khan greeted the countrymen on the holy festival, saying that it reminds Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of God. He said the great example set by them was loved and acknowledged by the Almighty to the extent that Allah made it obligatory for Muslims to practice it throughout their lives.

