Pakistan calls for urgent UNSC meeting on Kashmir

Pakistan formally called on Tuesday for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir following India's annexation of the disputed region.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he has written a letter to the UN Security Council, asking it to convene a special meeting to discuss India's "illegal steps" to change the status of Kashmir. In a video message, Qureshi said the letter has been forwarded by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi.
Qureshi wants Lodhi presented it to Joanna Wronecka, who is the president of the 15-member Council August. She will then consult with the Council members and fix a date for the meeting.
Lodhi has already begun meeting Council members to update them on the situation in Kashmir.
In his video, Qureshi said Pakistan believes that Indian’s actions have jeopardized regional as well as global peace. He said it is India's wrong thinking that it can crush Kashmiris' right to self-determination. He added that if 700,000 Indian troops deployed in the region for decades could not defeat the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, the reinforcement of 180,000 will also fail.
The foreign minister also mentioned in his letter that India is planning a "new massacre of Kashmiris" and if New Delhi thinks Pakistan and the people of Kashmir will bear it silently, it will be a grave mistake.
He expressed concern that India might stage another Pulwama-like incident in order to divert international attention from the situation in Kashmir.
Pakistan will go to any extent for the defence of the nation should India resort to any misadventure, he said.
Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day is being celebrated today (Wednesday) as Kashmir Solidarity Day. Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad where he will present his and his government's stance before the elected representatives of Azad Kashmir.