Over 350 villages in Thatta have been flooded after continuous rain and the cracking of a storm water drain’s support banks.

Rescue work hasn’t started yet and people are forced to sleep on the roofs of their homes or on relatively drier streets.

Areas that are submerged include UC Mureed Khoso, Mirpur Sakro and Ghorabari.

