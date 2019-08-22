Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Orphans of Peshawar express solidarity with Kashmir’s children

1 hour ago
 
They also cut a cake



The children also held a freedom rally with the Kashmiri and Pakistani flags.
 
Kashmir Peshawar rally
 
Watch: Donald Trump's statement on the Kashmir crisis
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
