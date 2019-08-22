Thursday, August 22, 2019 | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
‘Pakistan summoned Indian high commissioner four times over LoC violations’
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Moscow
Rahim Yar Khan woman arrested for human trafficking, forced prostitution
US to allow indefinite detention of migrant children
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Orphans of Peshawar express solidarity with Kashmir’s children
Fayaz Ahmed
1 hour ago
They also cut a cake
The children also held a freedom rally with the Kashmiri and Pakistani flags.
TOPICS:
Kashmir
Peshawar
rally
RELATED STORIES
‘Won’t give an inch’: India faces defiance in ‘Kashmir’s Gaza’
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Prevent oppression, bullying of Muslims in Kashmir: Khamenei to India
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Kashmir families demand answers for ‘unaccounted for’ deaths
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Watch: Donald Trump's statement on the Kashmir crisis
SAMAA TV
geopolitics
23 hours ago
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.