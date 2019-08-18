Opposition’s APC on Monday to discuss Kashmir situation

The joint opposition will hold an all parties conference (APC) to devise a collective strategy on recent developments in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The APC comes at a time of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over New Delhi’s move to strip the disputed region of its autonomy. The United Nations Security Council also held on Friday its first meeting on the territory in nearly half a century.

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.

Jamiat Uleman Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the conference in Islamabad. The meeting will be attended by heads of all the opposition parties.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif will not attend the meeting due to a back injury.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party president has been advised complete rest by his doctors after he got his back injured earlier this week.

A delegation comprising Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and other senior party members will attend the conference, she added.

Besides discussing the Kashmir situation, opposition leaders will also review failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

