OPDs reopen in Quetta’s hospitals after 17-day strike

Outpatient departments in Quetta’s public hospitals reopened on Monday after a 17-day boycott by young doctors.

The head of the Young Doctors’ Association, Yasir Achakzai, held a press conference with Health Deputy Secretary Atiqullah Khan to announce the news.

Young doctors had been protesting the violence towards doctors, lack of jobs and shortage of medicines in the province and had shut down OPDs of all public sector hospitals.

The YDA head said that negotiations between the doctors and health secretary had been successful. The health department promised to provide additional security to Civil hospital and said a committee will be formed comprising doctors, deputy medical superintendents and health department officials.

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision, 500 jobs will be created for doctors. The health department reassured the public that medicines that were short will be provided in the coming three weeks. In Civil hospital and Bolan Medical College, trainee medical doctors will be appointed.

Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital, Benazir hospital and other public hospitals will be brought under the purview of the PMDC. They also said that laboratories will be established in public hospitals and medical equipment, such as MRI machines will be installed.

In response to a query, the health secretary said that strikes had created a lot of difficulties for patients and the problems cannot be solved in one day but it was their duty to keep working on them. The spat between the chief minister’s advisers and the doctors was resolved and there were no hard feelings, he said.

He said that the actions the health department took against the striking doctors have been reversed. However, he added that those doctors who were absent from their duties because of negligence will still face strict action.

