Only eight cattle markets in Karachi are legal

The Sindh government has allowed the setting up of cattle markets in eight locations in Karachi.

The locations are Super Highway, Malir 15-Asoo Goth, Cattle Market-Landhi, Rice Godown- Landhi near Babar Market, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth-Baldia Town, cattle market permitted by the station commander within the limits of Cantonment Board and the market permitted by the Karachi Cantonment Board president.

Sindh home secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi has also imposed a ban under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on setting up of cattle markets at other locations in Karachi.

The secretary has told the commissioner to take strict action against the people who fail to follow the orders.

The notification says that illegal cattle markets have been causing traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues in the city.

