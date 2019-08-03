Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Only eight cattle markets in Karachi are legal

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Sindh government has allowed the setting up of cattle markets in eight locations in Karachi.

The locations are Super Highway, Malir 15-Asoo Goth, Cattle Market-Landhi, Rice Godown- Landhi near Babar Market, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth-Baldia Town, cattle market permitted by the station commander within the limits of Cantonment Board and the market permitted by the Karachi Cantonment Board president.

Sindh home secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi has also imposed a ban under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on setting up of cattle markets at other locations in Karachi.

Related: Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse

The secretary has told the commissioner to take strict action against the people who fail to follow the orders.

The notification says that illegal cattle markets have been causing traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues in the city.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
cattle market Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi cattle market, Karachi, cows, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.