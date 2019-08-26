One person stabbed to death at Karachi’s Sea View

A person was stabbed to death in a brawl between two groups at Karachi’s Sea View early Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Moosa. Moosa’s father and two brothers were also injured in the fight. The deceased and injured have been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police have detained three people, said the South SSP, adding that a contingent of police arrived at the site after a firing was reported. He said that the stabbing occurred after a fight erupted between kiosk owners and parking contractors.

An FIR has been lodged against the perpetrators and an investigation is underway.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.