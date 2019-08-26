Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

One person killed in firing at Karachi’s Sea View

7 hours ago
 

One person was killed in cross-firing between two groups at Karachi’s Sea View early Monday morning. 

The police have detained three people, said South SSP, adding that a contingent of police arrived at the site after the firing was reported.

He said that the firing occurred after a fight erupted between kiosk owners and parking contractors.

The body has been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre.

