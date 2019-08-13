Tuesday, August 13, 2019 | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
One dead, 22 rescued after boat capsizes in River Indus
Ilyas Gabol
3 hours ago
Search for the missing passengers is under way
At least one person was killed after a boat carrying 32 passengers capsized in the River Indus near Rajanpur Tuesday.
At least 22 people were safely rescued. A search for the remaining nine missing passengers, including women and children, is currently under way.
According to the initial reports, the boat capsized after a passenger had a dispute with the boat owner regarding the boat fares. During this time, the boat collided with a bridge and overturned.
The rescue teams have shifted the deceased and the injured to a DHQ hospital.
TOPICS:
rajanpur
river indus
