One dead, 22 rescued after boat capsizes in River Indus

Search for the missing passengers is under way

At least 22 people were safely rescued. A search for the remaining nine missing passengers, including women and children, is currently under way.According to the initial reports, the boat capsized after a passenger had a dispute with the boat owner regarding the boat fares. During this time, the boat collided with a bridge and overturned.The rescue teams have shifted the deceased and the injured to a DHQ hospital.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram