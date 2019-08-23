Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Oil tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol overturns in Okara

7 mins ago
 

Two people were injured after an oil tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol overturned on the National Highway near Okara on Friday.

The tanker overturned while travelling from Multan to Habibabad, near Okara city.

Police sealed the area rescue work has been started. Sand has been spread on the road.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred after one of the tanker’s tyres burst.

A track of the National Highway has been temporarily closed for traffic due to the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident petrol
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: CCTV robbery in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi milkshop
Watch: CCTV robbery in Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi milkshop
local
Rawalpindi man kills girl after family declines his proposal
Rawalpindi man kills girl after family declines his proposal
violence
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, PM, Meeting, India, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.