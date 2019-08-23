Oil tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol overturns in Okara

Two people were injured after an oil tanker carrying 40,000 litres of petrol overturned on the National Highway near Okara on Friday.

The tanker overturned while travelling from Multan to Habibabad, near Okara city.

Police sealed the area rescue work has been started. Sand has been spread on the road.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred after one of the tanker’s tyres burst.

A track of the National Highway has been temporarily closed for traffic due to the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.