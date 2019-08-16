OIC demands India lift curfew in Kashmir: foreign minister

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has demanded India lift restrictions from Indian-Administered Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Friday.

In a video message, the foreign minister said he had participated in a meeting with the OIC in Jeddah and discussed the Kashmir issue.

“It is yet another diplomatic achievement for Pakistan,” Qureshi said. “Not just Pakistan, but it is the demand of every Islamic country.”

Qureshi explained that the curfew has caused disruption in the people’s lives, who suffer from shortage of food and lack of access to healthcare.

He hoped that the UN Security Council focuses on the issue raised by the OIC.

India eased some restrictions on movement in Indian-Administered Kashmir but phones and the internet remained cut off for the 12th day on Friday, a police official in the restive territory said.

