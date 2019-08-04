OIC concerned over Kashmir situation, India’s use of cluster ammunition

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is deeply concerned over the deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including reports of additional deployment of paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munition by the Indian forces to target civilians, its General Secretariat said in a statement Sunday.

“The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control,” it said, expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC demanded the world fraternity rise up to its responsibility for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. It said the solution to the dispute must be in accordance with “relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The OIC statement came after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi apprised its secretary general of Indian brutalities in Kashmir during a telephonic conversation held on Sunday.

“India is committing serious violations of the international laws by subjecting unarmed Kashmiris to brutalities,” Qureshi told the OIC secretary general. “The OIC should take an immediate notice of these circumstances.”

He also said that India’s warning to tourists and Hindu devotees to leave Kashmir was further raising concerns.

Indian authorities on Friday told tourists to leave Kashmir because of “terror threats”, as media reports said 25,000 military reinforcements had been sent to the troubled region.

Qureshi’s telephonic conversation with the OIC secretary general followed a distressful tweet by All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Geelani disseminated an SOS call expressing fear of genocide of innocent Kashmiri people by Indian forces. He said New Delhi was about to launch “the biggest genocide in the history of mankind” in occupied Kashmir.

“This tweet must be taken as an SOS (Save Our Souls) message to all Muslims living on this planet. If we all die and you kept quiet, you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent,” the APHC chief said.

“Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of Mankind. May Allah protect us.”

