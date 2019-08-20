‘Offer to make Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM is still valid’

The opposition parties’ offer to make PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister of Punjab is still valid today, revealed PML-Q spokesperson Kamil Ali Agha. He remarked that the offer was presented by PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

Every time we express our reservations with the PTI government, an impression is created that we are upset because we wanted a ministry for Moonis Elahi. “Let me tell you that this is a false impression because if we only cared about ministries, then we had the offer Punjab CM,” he said in an interview to SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

“That offer is still standing,” he remarked. “All opposition parties, including the PML-N, have no problem with Elahi,” Agha said. “We, however, gave up the offer for the greater good and have been steadfast in her decisions.”

It bothers me when people say that we are trying to blackmail the government. “Why would we do that? We could’ve had the driving seat of Punjab.”

He said that the PML-Q will review its alliance with the ruling PTI if they are not able to achieve their objectives. “We have an alliance with the PTI in a few ministries.” We have had our reservations over some of their decisions but we have shown immense patience and stood by them. We were promised that there will be power-sharing but that never happened, he remarked.

“We had agreed to discuss things at every level but that never happened,” he said.

At one of the cabinet meetings, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will set a committee to ensure that alliance parties are taken on board regarding different policies. “Two months have passed and no such committee has been made.”

The person sitting on the driving seat has the responsibility to make decisions. “Allies can only keep the policy in front of the driver and then he will take the decision.” It is possible that we keep telling him to take a right, but he turns left. “Only time tells which decisions were good and which weren’t,” he added.

The prime minister was surprised when Chaudhry sahab (Elahi) told him that they aren’t being taken on board regarding decision making. He remarked that Naeemul Haq meets Elahi frequently but he never mentioned any such thing. “Now, only Naeem sb knows what he has been telling everyone.”

